Rahul Gandhi speaks to parents of Anna Sebastian Perayil; assures to fight for her cause

Amid the uproar regarding the death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant at Ernst and Young (EY) allegedly due to excessive workload, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, today, Saturday, September 21, spoke to the deceased’s parents and vowed to fight for her cause.

According to a statement from the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC), Rahul praised the courage of Sebastian's family for speaking out during such a difficult time, highlighting the broader need to improve working conditions for millions of professionals across the country.

He assured them that as Leader of the Opposition, he would take up this cause.

Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant from Kerala, had been working at EY's Pune office for just four months before her untimely death in July, which her family attributes to overwhelming work pressure. Her mother, Anita Augustine, recently wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani, raising concerns about the toll this pressure takes on young employees.

Rahul Gandhi has directed the AIPC to initiate an awareness movement in Anna's memory for working professionals across India.

AIPC Chief Praveen Chakravarty stated that the Congress leader has also called for the launch of a helpline to gather feedback from corporate workers on issues related to work stress and toxic environments. Additionally, AIPC plans to release draft guidelines for improving corporate working conditions.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor voiced his concerns over high-pressure corporate work culture and advocated for a 40-hour work week.