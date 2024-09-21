Nagapattinam: Psychological counsellor held under POCSO for asking girls "uncomfortable questions"

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a psychological counsellor was arrested in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu for sexually harassing girl students at a government children's home.

The arrest was made after the students complained that he was asking them 'uncomfortable questions'.

Around 55 students are staying in the home, stated The New Indian Express report.

The accused, S Sathyaprakash (43) from Karur district was a psychological counsellor, appointed by the Directorate of Children Welfare and Special Services to counsel students at the government children's home.

Earlier this week, the students complained to their supervisors and, in turn, the commitee about the alleged harassment earlier.

Upon receiving the information, the officials from District Protection Office visited the home and inquired the students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"At least five of them said that one of the two counsellors was asking questions which made them uncomfortable, and viewing them indecently," said V Ezhilarasi, the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO).

A case was registered at All Women Police Station in Nagapattinam based on the complaint from the superintendent of the children's home.

Sathyaprakash was booked under Section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Inspector P Vembarasi said, "The accused has a Master's in Social Work degree and worked in various districts. He has been working in Nagapattinam for the past three years."

The accused was produced at the Special Court for the POCSO Cases in Nagapattinam and was remanded to Nagapattinam District Jail for judicial custody.

The government children's home was started in Nagapattinam in 2005 in the aftermath of Tsunami Impact.

Initially started as a facility for children who lost parents, the place also serves as a home for students with single parent and victims of child sexual assault and child marriage.

Earlier several media reported that multiple children were abused and molested by the counsellor. However, the officials denied physical abuse.

"The counselors sometimes ask about menstruation when inquiring about the health of students. The students felt uncomfortable since he was a male counsellor. However, we have proceeded action based on the complaint from CWC," DCPO Ezhilarasi added.

District Collector P Akash led a meeting with officials on Thursday, September 19. He directed the DCPO to counsel and rehabilitate the students through a psychiatrist, a counselor and a teacher.

He also directed to appoint women counsellors for counselling girls and men counsellors while counselling boys to prevent such incidents.