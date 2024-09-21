Madras HC tells Centre to implement NCERT module on inclusion of transgender concerns in schools

The Madras High Court recently instructed the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to implement the draft module developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) aimed at "integrating the concerns of transgender persons in schooling processes."

In an order issued on September 18, Justice N Anand Venkatesh noted that the draft module had been submitted to the ministry for consideration two years ago, but it had yet to receive a response, as reported by Bar and Bench.

“A lot of effort has been taken to prepare the draft module which provides for integrating the concerns of transgender persons in schooling processes. The matter has been pending before the 24th respondent for quite a long time (the Ministry). That part, it was planned to make this module operational during this academic year. However, the academic year has already commenced and the Ministry is yet to react to the draft module submitted by NCERT. This Court expects the 24 th respondent viz., the Ministry of Women and Child Development, to show more sensitivity to this issue and act upon the draft module submitted by NCERT,” the High Court said.

The issue will be heard next on January 6, 2025.

The court emphasized that the Ministry must "necessarily give some priority" to this issue and implement the draft module in schools by the next hearing.