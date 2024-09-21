Karnataka: Trainee Doctors allege being threatened to perform duties outside their curriculum

The medical association received a complaint from the DNB residents indicating that they are being pressured by the consultants to perform Casualty Medical Officer (CMO) duties, which fall outside their curriculum and compromise their departmental responsibilities.

The medics also wrote a complaint to the National Board of Exams for Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which read, “PG trainees are overworked and most of the time we are not getting any support from our consultant to handle critical cases. Here we are exploited by the name of work. We are forced to do casualty duty, jail duty, convoy duty and we are forced to see other department cases which is nowhere related to our DNB curriculum. Even we are forced to see critical cases without any guidance and without proper amenities to manage cases.”

Further, the email sent to UDFA by the DNB residents also added that they are being threatened for complaining about the issue.