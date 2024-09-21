“It has sent shockwaves”: Expert on Canada’s 35% int’l study permit reduction

With Canada being one of the top destinations for Indian nationals for further studies, this announcement has upset the plans of many.

Elaborating on the far-reaching consequences for Indian students who are in the majority in Canada, Batra said, "With over 2,30,000 Indian students studying in Canada, this reduction will impact not only their educational aspirations but also their future career prospects." Acknowledging the reasons cited by Canada, Batra made a striking point that it is crucial to acknowledge the significant contributions international students make to Canada's economy, cultural diversity, and academic landscape.

Revealing numbers

According to data revealed by the Canadian Bureau of International Education (CBIE), there were 1,040,985 international students in Canada at all levels of study by the end of 2023. The share of countries regarding inbound students is:

India: 41%

China: 10%

Philippines: 5%

Nigeria: 4%

Further, the report also shows a 29% increase in international students in Canada from 2022 to 2023. According to the data, there were around 3,19,130 Indian students in Canada in 2022.

The CBIE survey revealed the top three reasons international students choose Canada. They are:

1. Canada’s reputation as a safe and stable country

2. The reputation and quality of the education system in Canada

3. Canada offers a society that generally is tolerant and not discriminatory

Challenges ahead

Stating that such a decision by Canada might force students to explore alternative destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, Batra said fewer permits result in fewer spots available for Indian nationals, making it more challenging to secure admission.

"This will lead to increased competition among students, resulting in heightened stress and uncertainty. The reduced opportunities will force students to consider alternative destinations, potentially altering the dynamics of international education," he added. On the other hand, economic implications would surround Canada, he said.

Yet he noted that Canada would be affected economically, adding, "International student enrolment, tuition fees, living expenses, and local amenities contribute significantly to its economy." Moreover, he urged the Canadian government to reconsider the magnitude of this reduction and prioritise measures that balance national interests with the benefits of international education.

Aspirant view

Abhishek Ramesh, who was initially inclined to pursue research studies in Canada, said that changes in the Indo-Canada relationship have forced him to reconsider his decisions. These cuts on international student permits seem to have added to his troubles.

His choice was also impacted by the reduced number of working hours and the rising cost of living.

Explaining the impact further, he said, "Post-study job opportunities might not be so sure-shot when compared to other counties like the US."

Lastly, here are a few reactions posted on X after the PM's announcement: