"Inhumanity at workplace must be legislated out": Shashi Tharoor after meeting deceased Anna Sebastian's father

Member of Parliament (MP) for Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, had a "emotional and heartrending" conversation with the deceased CA Anna Sebastian Perayil's father, Sibi Joseph.

Anna's death due to excessive workload made headlines after her mother wrote a letter to the Chairman of Ernst and Young (EY) India, where Anna was working, about her toxic manager, stress and work.

Shashi Tharoor informed that in a conversation with Joseph, the latter suggested that he raise the issue of legislating through Parliament. "...a fixed calendar for all workplaces, whether in the private sector or the public, that would not exceed eight hours a day, five days a week..," informed the tweet Tharoor posted on September 20, at 10.11 pm.