ICAI council to discuss guidelines for improving working conditions in accounting firms

The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) at Ernst and Young (EY), has sparked a raging debate about exploitative working conditions in Indian workspaces.

Now, CA Dr Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal, a Central Council Member (CCM) at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), has highlighted the need of guidelines focused on improving the working conditions in accountancy firms.

Taking this to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I have requested ICAI council to discuss in the council & issue guidelines focused on improving the working conditions of Chartered Accountants. Emphasizing work-life balance, health and wellness programs, ethical employment practices, and regular reviews of the work environment will motivate employers to adopt better practices and enhance CA welfare. We at the council will certainly work on the matter.”