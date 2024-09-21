"I had asked her to resign and come back": Father of EY employee who lost her life due to ‘excessive workload’

In an interview with ANI, the father of Anna Sebastian Perayil said that his daughter used to cry on the phone as she could not work under so much tension and stress.

Anna, who was working at Ernst and Young (EY), Pune, lost her life on July 21 this year allegedly due to excessive workload at the accountancy firm. The incident, which recently got highlighted through a viral letter that Anna’s mother wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, has sparked a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability.

Sibi Joseph, the deceased’s father, told ANI today, Saturday, September 21, that despite him recommending Anna to resign, she decided to continue as she was getting more exposure in EY.

Unfortunately, on July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital.

"She used to cry on the phone that she could not work with so much tension and stress. We asked her to resign and come back... She decided to continue because she said that she was getting more exposure in EY. Unfortunately, on July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital," Joseph told ANI.

Joseph also said that his daughter had to work late into the night. She also used to do additional work which was not concerned with her work after reaching back to her PG. Joseph also claimed his daughter was not getting time to sleep and eat and was stressed.

"She joined there on March 18... After one week, she started the regular auditing. There are 6 audit teams in EY Pune and she was included in the 6th team. The assistant manager allotted and the Audit Manager reviewed the work... She had to work late into the night... After reaching back to her PG also, she had to do additional work, which was not concerned with her work... She was not getting time to sleep and eat. She was stressed and she had work pressure," he said.

Earlier today, Union Minister Suresh Gopi also met with the family members of the deceased.