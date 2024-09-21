Bengaluru: 21-year-old student caught red-handed inside girls' washroom recording video at engineering college

A 21-year-old engineering student was arrested by police after he allegedly placed a mobile phone in the women's washroom at a private engineering college located in Kumbalgodu on Mysore Road in the Ramanagara district, on Friday, September 20.

The female students caught him red-handed inside the washroom with his phone and held a protest on the college premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused has been identified as Kushal, a fourth-year, seventh-semester computer science engineering student at the same college and a resident of Bengaluru.

The police said that on Friday afternoon, September 20, the girls using the washroom found the boy Kushal inside the washroom and his phone was placed to record, which made the girls furious.

The girls caught him and reported the incident to the college principal and launched a protest on the college premises, expressing their anger towards what had happened. The college authorities alerted the police.

The kumbalgodu police arrived spot and arrested Kushal, seized the mobile phone used for recording and are analyze its data. The police have filed a case under Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act, stated The New Indian Express report.