"Before exams, SC dismissed our case. And now... " NEET PG candidate expresses frustration with hearing

There was frustrating news in store for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 candidates who approached the Supreme Court demanding the answer key and response sheet from the National Board of Examination (NBE). On September 20, the apex court resumed hearing the petition filed by candidates.

Regarding the same, the court issued a notice to the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the Union of India, asking for a response regarding the last-minute changes to the exam pattern for the medical entrance exam. The bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has listed the case for next week.

With the commencement of counselling, the candidates feel dejected and hopeless as far as winning the case goes. Speaking to EdexLive, NEET PG candidate Dr Reema Singh said, "We are frustrated with the outcome because before the exam, when we approached the Supreme Court, the CJI dismissed our petitions."

To recall, two days before the exam, on August 9, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition that sought to postpone the NEET-PG 2024 exam over concerns related to exam centre allocations.

"The CJI made a few unexpected remarks. The only positive development is that CJI granted NBE a three-week period; but, in light of the pressing nature of the situation, our attorney requested that CJI reduce this to one week," Singh added.

Meanwhile, NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 registration began on September 20. Disappointed over the hearing, and concerned about their future as the counselling began, the candidates are on the verge of giving up hope.

