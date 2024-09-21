“As a father, I can only imagine Ms Augustine’s grief,” EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani’s response to employee’s death

“Over the past few days, I am aware that people have in their social media posts commented on some of our work practices. It has always been very important to us to create a healthy workplace and we attach the highest importance to the well-being of our people. I would like to affirm that the well-being of our people is my top-most priority and I will personally champion this objective. I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished,” Memani wrote.