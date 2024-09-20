“Why is police not helping us?”: Mother of 21-year-old killed by car driving on wrong side in Gurugram

A 21-year-old man was killed when a car driving on the wrong side of the road collided with his bike in Gurugram, Haryana.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the deceased’s mother said, “I want justice for my son. A wrong person killed my son. My only question is why was he released on bail? My son is no more but he (accused) slept peacefully that night...Why is the police not helping us?"

The incident occurred as Akshat Garg, a traveller service associate from Delhi, was out for a ride with friends. As he took a turn near the DLF Phase II Metro station in Gurugram, a Mahindra XUV 3XO unexpectedly struck him.

The crash was recorded on a GoPro camera mounted on a friend's bike.

The footage shows Akshat, wearing a helmet and gloves, riding his bike when the car suddenly appeared and hit him. The force of the impact threw him off his bike, and he landed behind the vehicle.

Despite a swift response from paramedics, he could not be saved, added news reports.

The police officials on Thursday, September 20, said an FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the accused has been arrested as per the law.

Gurugram Police said it has issued more than 16,000 challans to people for wrong-side driving, in August 2024, and that the police team will take strict action againist them.