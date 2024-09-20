UPSC Mains exam's essay question on ‘FOMO’ catches internet's eye

Fear of Missing out or FOMO: We have all heard the term and even felt it at some point in our lives.
Now FOMO has once again become a trending topic on social media. Why? Because of this year's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains exam paper.
A viral picture of UPSC Main 2024 question paper which is making rounds on social media, shows an essay question in the English language section on the topic, “Social media is triggering 'Fear of Missing Out' amongst the youth, precipitating depression and loneliness.”
This particular question from UPSC Main 2024, which is considered to be one of India's most prestigious exams, has caught the attention of netizens for one reason: Its emphasis on mental health.
A few took to social media platforms with hashtags like ‘mental health matters’.
FOMO, or the fear of missing out, often leads individuals to constantly compare themselves with others, fostering feelings of inadequacy and isolation - a feeling that is often amplified by social media platforms.
The question draws parallel between social media usage and mental health challenges among youth in India.
The recognition of FOMO and mental health challenges signifies a shift to open dialogues and conversations about mental health challenges prevalent in the youth.