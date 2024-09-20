UPSC Mains exam's essay question on ‘FOMO’ catches internet's eye

Fear of Missing out or FOMO: We have all heard the term and even felt it at some point in our lives.

Now FOMO has once again become a trending topic on social media. Why? Because of this year's Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains exam paper.

A viral picture of UPSC Main 2024 question paper which is making rounds on social media, shows an essay question in the English language section on the topic, “Social media is triggering 'Fear of Missing Out' amongst the youth, precipitating depression and loneliness.”