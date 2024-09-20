UP: Resident Doctors establish Abhaya Wing to combat violence against medics

The Resident Doctors Association of Uttar Pradesh (RDA UP) has announced the establishment of the Abhaya Wing, a new initiative designed to address violence against doctors and medical students while promoting women’s empowerment in the healthcare sector.
This initiative is inspired by the Abhaya movement in Kolkata which started after the recent rape and murder case at the RG Kar Medical College.
The primary mission of the Abhaya Wing is to combat incidents of violence within healthcare settings, ensuring the safety and dignity of medical professionals. Recognizing the increasing concerns surrounding the safety of healthcare providers, the Abhaya Wing aims to create a secure and respectful environment for all resident doctors.
In addition to addressing violence, the Abhaya Wing will focus specifically on enhancing safety measures for female doctors. The initiative will provide a dedicated platform to tackle issues unique to women in medicine, including workplace harassment and the representation of their rights and voices within the profession.
"This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering a more equitable medical community. By promoting awareness and advocating for enhanced legal protections, we aim to reinforce the critical role healthcare professionals play in society," said a statement released by the RDA.
The initiative promises to advocate for the rights and safety of resident doctors, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more supportive medical community, the statement said.