Trichy: Noon meal eggs meant for school students sold in a restaurant; here's how people exposed this crime

Eggs meant for the noon meal scheme given to school students found its way to a restaurant in Thuraiyur, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. In connection with the same, as stated in a report by Times of India, the noon meal organiser Vasantha Kumari (58) and the owner of the restaurant Rathnam (45) were arrested on Thursday, September 19. Even the restaurant was sealed.

After people found eggs with government stamps at the restaurant and informed the concerned authorities, the scam was brought to light.

Vasantha Kumari, the noon meal organiser, has been accused of pilfering over 100 eggs meant for students. She allegedly sold them to the restaurant owner Rathnam at a lower price. The latter has been charged with purchasing eggs meant for government programme illegally.

Rathnam, who also owned a tea shop, purchased the eggs at a nominal rate but sold them as dishes for Rs 15, stated the Times of India report.

Kumari has been suspended by the district collector for ten years. For how many years did she engage in this illegal selling is yet to be ascertained.

Thuraiyur police station have launched an investigation into this matter, it was stated in the Times of India report.