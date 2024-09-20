Supreme Court allows final-year law students to appear in AIBE on November 24

Today, on Friday, September 20, the Supreme Court allowed final-year law students to appear in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) which is scheduled to take place on November 24 this year.

As reported by LiveLaw.in, the court passed this interim order while hearing a petition challenging the decision of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to exclude final-year law students from registering for AIBE.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court by final year law students that the BCI's decision was contrary to the Constitution Bench judgment in Bar Council of India v Bonnie Foi Law College & Ors as per which final year law students should be allowed to appear in the AIBE.

During the hearing today, the bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwal and Manoj Misra, heard submissions from the Bar Council of India, which requested time to formulate rules for final-year law students.

The bench acknowledged this request but emphasised that it is essential to ensure these students do not lose an academic year.

Consequently, the bench issued an interim direction, clarifying that the order would apply to all final-year law students, not just the petitioners.