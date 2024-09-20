Kolkata junior doctors assist flood-affected areas. Here's how

After their 42-day-long continuous protest and cease work against the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors in Kolkata are now coming together to provide assistance to flood-affected people in Bengal.

A team from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, Bankura Medical College, and Midnapore Medical College has prepared to assist the people in the flood-affected areas of Bengal with flood relief.

The doctors are giving the food and other utility materials that they had received from local people during their sit-in protest in from of the state’s health secretariat (Swasthya Bhawan) to the flood-affected areas of the state.

These are the goods that were sent to the agitating junior doctors during their 10-day-long Swasthya Bhawan Abhiyaan.

Today, Friday, September 20, the junior doctors called off their 42-day long cease work of health services, announcing a partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday, September 21.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) also took out a torch rally, which started from Highland Park, that attracted the participation of thousands of people from all sectors — doctors, members of voluntary bodies and associations of specially-abled people, cartoonists, Information Technology (IT) professionals, scientists, and professors.