DUSU elections: “Fighting to make women safe on campus”, says AISA-SFI’s presidential candidate Saavy Gupta

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) alliance has announced its candidates on Thursday for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls which will be scheduled this month on September 27.

AISA’s Saavy Gupta, a third-year student will run for the president’s post and Ayush Mondal, a first-year law student, will contest the polls for the vice-president’s position, according to an official statement.

“I am fighting for a DUSU that makes women students feel safe on the campus. I am fighting for a DUSU that is democratic and accessible. I am fighting for a DUSU that represents the thousands of common students like myself,” Gupta said in a report by PTI.

SFI’s Sneha Agarwal, also a first-year law student, has been nominated for the secretary’s post and Anamika K, a first-year MA Political Science student, will contest the polls for the joint secretary’s position.

“The AISA-SFI alliance aims at combatting the divisive and hostile environment on the campus,” Anamika said.

As the polls approach, the AISA-SFI panel has called on students to make their votes a powerful statement against the ongoing threats to their education and rights, the statement said.

The alliance will be releasing its manifesto tomorrow, September 21.