Delhi HC seeks response from DU and its minority colleges on a plea challenging decision to disassociate from DUSU polls

The Delhi High Court (HC), today, Friday, September 20, sought a response from the Delhi University (DU), and its three minority colleges, on a plea moved by some students challenging the minority institutions' decision to disassociate themselves from the students' union elections.

As an interim relief, the court allowed the petitioners and other students of these colleges to file their nomination forms and participate in the election process, said a report by PTI.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notices to the DU, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College and Sri Guru Govind Singh College of Commerce, asking them to respond to the petition.

The judge said the authorities and colleges need to be given sufficient opportunity to file their replies.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 23 as the counsel for the colleges sought time to seek instructions.

"Let the elections take place on campuses and not in courts," he said.

Background

The court was informed that the last date for filing nominations for the polls was Thursday, Friday was the last day for withdrawing candidature and the voting is scheduled for September 27.

The two petitioners have challenged the decision of the three minority colleges to stay away from the DUSU polls 2024, depriving students of their democratic rights.

Representing the students, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha submitted that the decision was inconsistent with the university's official notification and contrary to the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations mandated by the Supreme Court for fair student elections.

Despite being listed as participating institutions, the three colleges unilaterally opted out of the DUSU polls after the notification was issued by the university, without any consultation or justification, violating the principles of natural justice and democratic representation, the plea has said.

The petitioners have sought the court's direction to quash the colleges' decision to stay away from the election and direct them to participate in it, PTI added.

During the hearing, the counsel for the DU and DUSU supported the petition and opposed the stand taken by the colleges.