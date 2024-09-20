Want to screen the documentary based on journalist Ravish Kumar, While We Watched, at your college? Here’s how you can do it

The film, directed by award-winning dim director Vinay Shukla, is a newsroom drama that takes you through the life of former NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar.

The documentary follows Kumar between the years 2018 and 2020 — giving the audience an idea of the changing nature anf landscape of the profession.

Censorship, funds crunch, lay-offs and resignations — the film has it all including the day-to-day life of Ravish Kumar, a renowned Hindi-language journalist who has remained one of the most popular faces in Indian journalism for over a decade.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2022, where it won the Amplify Voices Award. It then premiered in Asia at the Busan International Film Festival later that year, receiving the Cinephile Award.