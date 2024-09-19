"When bad actors abuse system & take advantage of students...": Canada PM Trudeau on reducing int'l student permits

In a significant policy shift, Canada has decided to reduce study permits for international students, a move that is likely to affect many Indian nationals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), late Wednesday night, September 18, that Canada will reduce the issuance of international student permits by 35% this year, with a further 10% cut expected next year.

“We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%. Immigration is an advantage for our economy — but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down,” he said in the post.