"When bad actors abuse system & take advantage of students...": Canada PM Trudeau on reducing int'l student permits

In a significant policy shift, Canada has decided to reduce study permits for international students, a move that is likely to affect many Indian nationals.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), late Wednesday night, September 18, that Canada will reduce the issuance of international student permits by 35% this year, with a further 10% cut expected next year.
“We’re granting 35% fewer international student permits this year. And next year, that number’s going down by another 10%. Immigration is an advantage for our economy — but when bad actors abuse the system and take advantage of students, we crack down,” he said in the post.
This move comes as the Canadian government seeks to decrease the number of temporary residents in the country, raising concerns among prospective students, particularly from India.
Canada has long been a favoured destination for Indian students, who represent the largest group of international learners, with approximately 4,27,000 currently enrolled in Canadian institutions.
The High Commission of India in Ottawa highlights education as a critical area of mutual interest between the two nations.
However, Trudeau’s announcement is poised to significantly impact Indian nationals aspiring to study in Canada, marking a shift in the landscape of international education.