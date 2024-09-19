Paper leaks like NEET UG row can be harrowing; what does College Board do to keep SAT secure?

It is unfortunate to see instances where test integrity is compromised despite best efforts of testing agencies.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leaks row comes to mind...
At College Board, they take extensive measures to prevent cheating and ensure the integrity of our tests through a series of measures listed below:
The SAT employs strict protocols, including the use of secure test centers and surveillance measures to prevent unauthorised access to test materials. All test-takers must adhere to specific guidelines, including the prohibition of unauthorised devices and the requirement for photo identification.
SAT content is tightly controlled. Any unauthorised disclosure or sharing of test questions and answers is strictly prohibited. This includes a ban on discussing or distributing test content through any means.
The College Board conducts regular audits of test centers worldwide to ensure compliance with security standards. They also work with law enforcement and other agencies to investigate and address any attempts to undermine test integrity.
Students and educators are encouraged to report any suspicious activity confidentially. The College Board provides a secure online form and email contact for reporting suspected violations.
Violations of security policies can result in immediate dismissal from the test center, score cancellations, and bans from future testing. The severity of the consequences depends on the nature of the violation.