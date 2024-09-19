NSDC, Ethnotech Academy, Cambridge to skill and upskill India’s workforce for emerging technologies

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has launched the Centre for Future Skills an initiative in collaboration with Ethnotech Academy and Cambridge University Press & Assessment.

This state-of-the-art facility, a vibrant hub of innovation and learning aims to provide technology infrastructure and expert guidance in the latest technologies to higher education institutions (HEIs), creating a launch pad for students to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape and connecting the aspirations of our youth with the ever-changing demands of industry, stated a press release from the corporation.

The key highlight of the event was to create partnerships between academic/ corporate partners and NSDC, alongside Ethnotech and Cambridge University Press & Assessment. This was followed by panel discussions that delved into current challenges and potential solutions in the fields of emerging technologies.

The technology infrastructure will include all the major technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, AR/VR/Meta, Cloud computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Industrial / Home Automation, Robotic Process Automation and Semiconductor Design.

Talking about the initiative, Nitin Kapoor, Vice-President, NSDC, emphasised the importance of equipping the youth with skills relevant to the future job market. He stated, “This is a significant advancement in India's skill development landscape, as we strive to position India as the Skill Capital of the World, our focus on future-ready skills is paramount. Upskilling is no longer a luxury but a necessity, as it empowers individuals to stay relevant and adapt to technological advancements. NSDC International is playing a key role in bridging the global skill gap and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is the go to skill platform for all your skilling needs."