Madras HC expresses concerns about contents of CBME guidelines, seeks NMC’s response

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, September 19, expressed its concerns about the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) 2024 guidelines for using the term “Gender Identity Disorder”.

The high court has issued a notice to NMC, demanding a report regarding the same before the next hearing, which is scheduled to be on January 6, 2025.

In its order, the Madras High Court highlighted several other concerns raised in this regard by Dr L Ramakrishnan in an authored article published by EdexLive, titled Curriculum Content Disorder.

Raising the matter on social media platform X, doctor and disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh asked the NMC to submit a report, specifically dealing with the issues raised in the article.