Internet mourns young EY employee’s death, reflects on toxic work environments in India

The internet has been shaken by the tragic news of Anna Sebastian Perayil's death, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) at Ernst and Young (EY).

Anna's demise, attributed to "work-related stress", has ignited a critical conversation about the toxic work culture and exploitative practices that often pervade large corporations, particularly within the Big 4 accounting firms.

Anna’s death occurred months ago on July 21. However, it grabbed the attention of netizens after a letter written to EY Chairman Rajiv Memani by the deceased’s mother went viral on social media platforms.

Now, as the internet mourns the loss of a promising talent, they also raise urgent questions: What are the unseen pressures faced by young professionals today?