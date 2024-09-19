"During her audit of Bajaj Auto, she would work till 12.30 am...": Deceased 26-year-old EY employee's father

The family of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) and an employee of Ernst and Young (EY) who passed away on July 21 due to what has been described as "work-related stress", has decided not to pursue legal action against her employer, SR Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global.

Perayil's father, Sibi Joseph, revealed that while the family is mourning their loss, they do not plan to take legal steps against the company, as revealed by an IANS report.

Her mother had previously claimed that Anna's death was linked to a "backbreaking workload" and excessive stress.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, has promised a thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding the working conditions at the firm.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway," she stated on social media.

The cause of Perayil’s death has been reported by colleagues as cardiac arrest. Her father described her as an active individual who enjoyed sports and maintained a rigorous routine.

"She cleared her CA in February and joined the firm in March. We spoke daily, and her main complaint was the extreme work pressure. During her audit of Bajaj Auto, she often worked until 12:30 a.m. and returned home by 1:30 a.m.," Joseph said.

Joseph noted that during a visit in July, a cardiologist confirmed Anna was otherwise healthy, attributing her health issues to lack of sleep and proper nutrition. Despite expressing concerns, Anna chose to stay with the company, valuing its reputation.

Joseph’s wife has since written to the company’s chairman, urging measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Despite the family's decision against legal action, EY India chairman Rajiv Memani refuted claims that work pressure contributed to her death, stating, "We have around one lakh employees, and while everyone works hard, Anna was with us for only four months."

Memani extended condolences on behalf of the company, highlighting the profound loss felt by her colleagues and the firm.

"Her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner. While no measure can compensate for the loss experienced by the family, we have provided all necessary support during this time of distress and will continue to do so,” he stated.