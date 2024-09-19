Delhi HC issues Notice to Puja Khedkar Over UPSC's Perjury Charge

The Delhi High Court (HC) has issued a notice to Puja Khedkar, a disqualified IAS probationary officer, following allegations from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that she committed perjury by submitting false documents to secure favourable orders.
As per a report by ANI, the UPSC claims that Khedkar attempted to manipulate the judicial system by filing a false affidavit, suggesting her actions were intended to mislead the court.
The commission specifically denied her assertion that it had collected her biometrics during her personality test, stating that no biometric data — such as fingerprints or eye scans — has been collected from any candidate in Civil Services examinations.
Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, has called for Khedkar's response and scheduled the next hearing for September 26, coinciding with her ongoing anticipatory bail application.
Counsels Naresh Kaushik, Vardhman Kaushik, Nishant Gautam, Mayank Sharma, Anand Singh, and Vinay Kaushik represented the UPSC in court.
Khedkar recently filed an anticipatory bail application related to a FIR accusing her of "faking her identity" to fraudulently exceed the permissible attempts in the Civil Services examination. The FIR was registered by Delhi Police following a complaint from the UPSC against Khedkar.
Additionally, the Delhi High Court has responded to an application from the UPSC challenging Khedkar's assertion that she was not informed of the cancellation of her candidature.
The UPSC contended that it had communicated this decision to her via her registered email, contradicting her claim made earlier in court, added ANI.