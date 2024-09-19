Committed to employee well-being? Here’s what EY said after 26-year-old's death due to excessive workload

Following the tragic demise of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA), Anna Sebastian Perayil, at Ernst and Young (EY) in Pune, allegedly due to excessive workload, the accountancy firm has issued a statement highlighting its "commitment to employee well-being."

In the statement EY said that they are dedicated to the well-being of all employees, stating they will continue to seek improvements to foster a healthier workplace for their staff across India.

"We are deeply saddened by Anna Sebastian's tragic and untimely passing in July 2024, and our deepest condolences go to the bereaved family. Anna was a part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, in Pune for a brief period of four months, joining the firm on March 18, 2024. That her promising career was cut short in this tragic manner is an irreparable loss for all of us," the statement read.

The statement also added that the company is providing all the assistance to the family.

The death of Anna Sebastian Perayil has brought to the surface the hostile work environment at EY, which is considered one of the Big Four accountancy firms.

The incident grabbed headlines after a letter written to EY Chairman Rajiv Memani, by the deceased’s mother went viral on social media platforms. The letter highlighted toxic working conditions and long working hours that Anna was exposed to during her six months at the accountancy firm.