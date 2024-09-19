Citing flood situation in Bengal, CM Banerjee urges protesting doctors to get back to work

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, today, Thursday, September 19, urged junior doctors to end their protest for justice for the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata and return to work, citing a looming health crisis following recent floods in the state.

As per a report by PTI, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgent need for medical support in the state, while reviewing the flood situation in the Udaynarayanpur block of Kolkata.

"As the flood waters recede, there are chances of snake-bites and spread of diarrhoea. The situation will call for the opening of temporary medical camps. We are trying our best. But I hope that good sense will prevail on the junior doctors and they will return to work. It is not the time for politics. It is the time to save the lives of people," the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, September 18, Banerjee visited flooded areas in the Pursurah block of Hooghly district, PTI added.

Meanwhile, the junior doctors in Kolkata, who have been protesting against the rape-murder case for 40 days, announced that they would continue their agitation and "cease work" movement until the government issues written directives addressing safety and security concerns for doctors in state-run hospitals.

After a meeting with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat yesterday, September 18, the medics highlighted that the state refused to provide written minutes of the meeting, and only gave verbal assurance to the doctors.