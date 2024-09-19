Centre takes up official complaint regarding death of 26-year-old EY employee

After allegations of a toxic and exploitative work environment at the accounting giant Ernst and Young (EY) were brought to the surface following the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old employee in Pune, the Centre has taken up an official complaint and will be probing the claims.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, headed by Mansukh L Mandaviya, will look into the allegations of hostile work culture in large corporate companies, that have come up due to the incident.

Taking this to social media platform X, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint.”