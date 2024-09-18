What made senior advocate Indira Jaising recall decade-old Bombay junior doctors' case?

In the RG Kar case, Jaising is representing the junior doctors, while Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing for the Government of West Bengal. The bench was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

Notably, Jaising is the first woman honoured with the designation of Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court, a prestigious title, in the year 1986. Later in 2009, Jaising reached another groundbreaking accomplishment as she was appointed the first female Additional Solicitor General of India, marking a significant moment in the history of the Indian legal profession.

Jaising is renowned for enabling the live-streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings, a move supported by a three-judge bench led by the CJI.