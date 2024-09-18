What made senior advocate Indira Jaising recall decade-old Bombay junior doctors' case?

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who is representing junior doctors in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case, took to X (formerly known as Twitter), recalling a decade-old case of Bombay's junior doctor.
"Appearing for the Junior doctors yesterday reminded me of an equally historic fight on behalf of junior doctors in Bombay more than four decades ago @sanjaynagral who led the fight will remember," she wrote on X.
In the RG Kar case, Jaising is representing the junior doctors, while Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing for the Government of West Bengal. The bench was led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.
Notably, Jaising is the first woman honoured with the designation of Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court, a prestigious title, in the year 1986. Later in 2009, Jaising reached another groundbreaking accomplishment as she was appointed the first female Additional Solicitor General of India, marking a significant moment in the history of the Indian legal profession.
Jaising is renowned for enabling the live-streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings, a move supported by a three-judge bench led by the CJI.