"Treated worse than dogs": Students on alleged insect-infested rice served DAILY in Telangana school

Students of Tummadam BC Gurukula Girls School in Haliya town in Nalgonda district, Telangana, staged a protest for allegedly being served rice with insects. They gathered in the auditorium and did not attend the classes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students said they had no option but to starve because they could not eat the 'wormy' rice, chicken and sambar for lunch daily. They also alleged that despite questioning the principal about the improper treatment she did not pay attention to any of the grievances that they raised.

“We are not even given the same value as dogs. They (school authorities) treat us worse than dogs,” students said, expressing their anguish towards the sorry state of affairs.

“Besides that, the teachers are also not teaching properly,” the dismayed students added who were not satisfied with the quality of education they were being given.

BC Gurukula School Regional Coordinator B Sandhya told The New Indian Express that an inquiry is being conducted into the allegations made by the students.

However, after checking the rice bags it was informed that no insects were found. Sandhya informed the teachers have been transferred recently and new teachers have come to this school.