RTI filed to verify CM Mamata Banerjee's statement on doctors' protests leading to 29 deaths

A response has been sought from Chief Secretary of the state Dr Manoj Pant to unearth the actual facts.

To recall, the death of the people was quoted by the senior advocate Kapil Sibal during the hearing of the suo-motu case in the Supreme Court. Sibal was representing the state government.

While urging the junior doctors who are protesting to halt their cease work, which has been ongoing for over a month, the state government said that 29 people have lost their lives. Additionally, on September 13, 2024, the chief minister took to X to grieve the death of 29 precious lives.

"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors," the CM said.