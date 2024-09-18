Overflowing Ganga floods Bihar; 76 schools closed till September 21

Bihar government orders the closure of 76 schools due to increasing water levels in the Ganga River. Announcing this, the District Magistrate Chandrashekar Singh stated that the schools will be closed till September 21st.

As per the official notice, schools in these localities are affected:

Athamalgola

Badha

Bakhtiyarpur

Mokama

Sadar

Danapur

Fatuha

Maner

As these areas are identified as danger zones due to rising water levels, an order has been passed to close the schools. The decision to close down schools has been taken considering the security and safety of students and teachers.

The official said that almost 76 schools in Patna will remain closed due to water levels rising in the River Ganga from September 18 to 21, 2024. The district magistrate has announced a holiday for 76 schools in the area that are in the danger zone, as reported by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the rising water level caused flooding in low-lying areas, creating concerns for residents. Moreover, the Central Water Commission has predicted a further increase in water levels, leading the Water Resources Department to increase vigilance along embankments.

According to TOI, engineers and officials concerned were directed to patrol the affected areas at night for safety reasons.