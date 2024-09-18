Layoffs begin at BYJU'S-owned Aakash? Is the EdTech planning to re-strategise its business model?

An Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) spokesperson stated, “As a high-performance organisation, our performance reviews, talent development interventions, and consequence management follow a biannual cycle. We are introducing new business models as part of the Aakash 2.0 strategy, which includes creating new roles, consolidating existing ones, and aggressively hiring new talent. Unlike other players in the category, we expect to be net hirers by the end of this year,” the Entractr report said.

However, it was learnt that the exact number of employees was not disclosed.

To note, this marks the first instance of layoffs at Aakash since its acquisition by BYJU'S in April 2021, the Bengaluru-based EdTech giant spent around $940 million to acquire the company. However, the Chaudhry family, founders of AESL, refused to swap their remaining stake, citing governance concerns.

Meanwhile, it is reported that earlier this year, both companies withdrew their merger petition and operated independently under the Think and Learn brand.