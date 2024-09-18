AP: 50 students admitted to hospital after principal directed them to do 100-200 sit-ups for three days

The girl students of AP Tribal Welfare Residential Junior College-cum-Hostel (APTWRJC) for Girls at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Seetha Ramaraju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh filed a complaint with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer against their principal for allegedly subjecting them to corporal punishment — 100 to 200 sit-ups for three consecutive days.

On Monday evening, September 16, at least 50 students were admitted to the hospital as they developed pain in the legs and feet and found it difficult to walk, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to the media, ITDA Project Officer Katta Simhachalam said that an enquiry will be carried out to look into the allegations made by the students against Principal G Prasuna and the corporal punishment she subjected them to. If found found guilty, action will be initiated against her, he said.

The ITDA Project Officer, accompanied by the Sub Collector Kalpasri, visited the government hospital of Rampachodavaram and consolled the girl students.

Students share their ordeal

The students informed the Project Officer that the principal was very strict and made them clean the toilets and wash rooms of the school.

"We have to follow her directions. We were given a punishment to do 200 sit ups 200 per day for the last three days. We fainted and developed body pains. The students who developed body pains were admitted to the local hospital," the student shared.

Tribal Welfare Department Deputy Director John Raju has been appointed to look into the allegations being made by them against the principal. The cleaning of washrooms and shortage of drinking water problems will be resolved soon, he assured to students.

Meanwhile Ramapchodavaram Students' Federation of India (SFI) committee demanded the tribal welfare department to suspend the principal immediately.

SFI President Ganesh and Secretary Vinod asked the ITDA officials to provide medical services to the girl students admitted to the hospital, stated The New Indian Express report.

Local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sirisha Devi asked the ITDA officials to conduct an inquiry and resolve the issues of the girl students in the residential college.