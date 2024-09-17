Tamil Nadu: 8-year-old suffers 35% burn injuries as cook accidentally throws hot water on him

An eight-year-old student was injured at his school while a cook was allegedly discarding hot water. The parents demanded compensation to cover medical expenses for the injury on Monday, September 16.

The student is studying Class III in Panchayat Union Primary School in Thirukarukavur in Sirkazhi block in Mayiladuthurai district.

Sudha (48) has been working in the school kitchen under nutritious meal programme, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 13, when the student was playing near the kitchen.

Sudha was boiling eggs for the noon meal. After boiling eggs, she carelessly discarded the hot water on the ground. However, the water fell on the student who was passing by at that very moment. He was instantly scalded from neck to lower abdomen and was in excruciating pain.

As the boy started crying in pain, teachers allegedly poured pen ink on his body in a desperate attempt for first aid.

Then, he was rushed to hospital.

The student is currently admitted at Rajag Muthiah Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The boy has allegedly suffered 35% burn injuries due to scalding.

The student's parents K Sumanraj and Pavunammal are both daily wagers. They requested aid from Mayiladuthurai district administration for his treatment.

An official later told The New Indian Express, "We inquired after we learnt (from The New Indian Express) about it. The incident sounds to be accidental."

Sirkazhi Police investigated the incident and decided not to register a case.

A police official volunteered to bear the medical expenses of the student.