Post violence and curfew in Manipur, schools, colleges to reopen from today

The Manipur government has said that schools and colleges, which have remained closed due to the prevailing law and order situation, will reopen today, September 17, and normal classes will resume. Schools and colleges were closed on September 7 after rocket attacks killed one person and injured several others.

The institutions continued to remain closed as students hit the streets demanding the return of peace to the ethnic strife-torn state. They clashed with security forces, prompting the imposition of a curfew in several districts, PTI reported.

The Directorate of Education (Schools) and the Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday night, September 16, issued orders for the reopening of schools and colleges.

The internet services were also revoked on September 16. Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest on September 10.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government relaxed curfew restrictions in Imphal East and West and Thoubal districts from 5 am to 6 pm today, September 17, to facilitate the purchase of essential items, including food and medicines, for people. The relaxation, however, does not permit any gatherings, sit-ins or rallies.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.