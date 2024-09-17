No permission to build schools in forest areas? This is how Telangana's container schools will circumvent this problem

In a thoughtful initiative, Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare, Dr Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka inaugurated Telangana's first container government school in Mulugu district today, September 17.

The move aims to address the infrastructural challenges faced by educational institutions in forest regions and marks a significant step towards ensuring access to quality education for tribal children, The Hindu reported.

Similarly, the government has decided and committed itself to establishing similar schools in other locations where the construction of permanent buildings is not possible. According to Deccan Chronicle, this mobile school was built in the minister's constituency in 10 days with Rs 13.5 lakh from the DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust), it has around 12 dual desk tables and three chairs for the teachers, The Hindu reported.

As the forest authorities denied the permission to construct a school building, therefore, the minister established a container government school.

Speaking at the event, Minister Seethakka noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s regulations prevent the construction of permanent buildings for government schools in forest areas in the wildlife sanctuaries. Further, the minister appealed to the central government to simplify the forest regulations for the development of the local people. The minister asked for changes in the forest law to provide basic facilities to the people living in the habitational villages.