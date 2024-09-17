Moo Deng's adorable charm turns Thailand's Zoo into a must-visit place! But why is she being harassed?

Meet Moo Deng, Thailand’s newest internet sensation and the cutest baby pygmy hippo you’ll ever see! With a name that means “bouncing pig” in Thai, Moo Deng has successfully captured hearts far and wide and her cute, lovely and adorable pictures are all over the internet!

From her playful attempts to nibble on her handler (even though she’s still toothless) to her sweet clumsiness, Moo Deng has quickly become a cherished star.

According to the latest reports, several people are found throwing items at her. These have raised concerns for her safety. The zoo has restricted visits and increased security to protect her well-being.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, which is just two hours south of Bangkok, has seen an unexpected surge in number of visitors. These visitors are all eager to catch a glimpse of the cute hippo Moo Deng.

Director Narungwit Chodchoy shared that the zoo usually attracts around 800 visitors on weekdays and during the rainy season. However now, they’re seeing 3,000 to 4,000 guests on weekdays and a whopping 20,000 on weekends.

Most of them, regardless of age, were drawn by Moo Deng’s adorable presence. This is also how the baby hippo has become a cute type of sensation on the internet.

Do you want to see why everyone’s falling in love with Moo Deng? Check out these cute and heartwarming photos of the baby hippo in action.