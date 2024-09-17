Centre to ensure swift action for MBBS students detained in China: MoS Varma Srinivasa Varma

"The central government will take immediate action to protect the future of the MBBS students arrested in China," said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Heavy Industries & Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma during the Varadhi programme at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, September 16, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The minister assured that the issue of the three MBBS students from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, who were detained in China on illegal charges, will be brought to the attention of Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar so that the needful can be done as soon as possible.

The minister further added that the students were in China for their internships after completing their medical degrees, and their families have faced numerous challenges in attempting to reach them due to restrictions, stated The New Indian Express report.

The minister also promised swift intervention to ensure the safe return of the students to India.

Addressing another pressing issue, Varma mentioned the losses suffered by small and large industries in Vijayawada during the recent Budameru floods. He pledged that the coalition government would extend all possible support to aid recovery efforts.