World Skills 2024: India shines bright with 16 medals in Lyon, France

India emerged victorious with 16 medals and Medallions of Excellence at the 47th World Skills 2024 in Lyon, France. The accolades include four Bronze in Patisserie and Confectionery, Industry 4.0, Hotel Reception, and Renewable Energy, All India Radio (AIR) reported. Additionally, the Indian delegation earned 12 medallions of excellence, a testament to their exceptional skills and consistent performance across various trades, it added.

It is reported that the event saw the participation of more than 1,400 participants from over 70 countries competing in diverse skill categories. A few of the categories are:

Construction and Building Technology

Social and Personal Services

Manufacturing and Engineering Technology

Information and Communication Technology

Creative Arts and Fashion

Transportation and Logistics

According to the organising committee of the competition, the competitions were organised for four days, and it concluded with a closing ceremony held on September 15. Congratulating all the medallists, the committee said the medallists' exceptional skills and dedication have earned them this prestigious recognition.

Appreciating India's medal-winning performance, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Jayant Singh said, "Their dedication and hard work have made the nation proud and the government will continue to support and nurture talent, enabling more young Indians to excel on global platforms."