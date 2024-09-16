Why is senior counsel Indira Jaising's 2020 tweet trending? What did she say to Nirbhaya victim's mother Asha Devi?

West Bengal doctors are demanding justice for Abhaya, the female doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Senior counsel and former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising, who had contested the execution of the convicts in Delhi's Nirbhaya gangrape case in 2012, would represent the doctors in tomorrow's, September 17, Supreme Court hearing.

With the breaking of this news, statements of Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, in response to Jaising went viral on social media.

To recall, on December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old female physiotherapy intern, Nirbhaya, was gang-raped, assaulted, and tortured by six men in a moving bus in Munirka, a neighbourhood in South Delhi.

Following such an unfortunate incident, the victim's mother was urging the central government for the death penalty for the accused. The incident sent shock waves across the entire nation, and numerous protests followed for justice for Nirbhaya.

Retweeting Devi's video where she was urging for the death penalty of the accused, Jaising asked the grieving mother to forgive the accused and let go of the death penalty.

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty," Jaising said in a post dated January 17, 2020.