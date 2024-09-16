West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front & all RDAs to hold press meet in Delhi today at 3 pm

The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front and Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs) from all over the country have organised a joint press meet at Press Club of India in Delhi today, Monday, September 16, for the Justice of Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
On Saturday, September 14, after a meeting which was proposed by Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and the doctors who have been protesting at Swasthya Bhawan since September 10 was called off, the protests have continued.
As per a report by the Telegraph, the doctors are disappointed with the developments of September 16 and now, would wait for the Government of West Bengal to initiate talks with them and end the impasse.
"We had agreed to all the terms set by the state government but they did not talk to us," stated a doctor, as per the Telegraph report.
On Sunday, September 15, Retired Army officers walked from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata; former students of Calcutta Girls' High School took out a rally in Wellington and nurses held a rally at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake and in the evening, apart from the protests held at various other places.