Odisha: College expels 7 students for cooking beef in hostel room; students say it was mutton

At Parala Maharaja Engineering College in Sitalapalli, which is in the Berhampur city outskirts, Odisha, as many as seven students have been expelled from the hostel on allegations that they were cooking beef in their hostel room.

Activists of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched many police complaints that on September 11, these seven students, which include six from minority communities, cooked as well as consumed beef in the room of their hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express. After this, the issue became a controversy.

Over involvement in "restricted activities", the students were expelled. This happened on September 12 and since then, the college has tried to remain tight-lipped about the same.

On one of the expelled students, a fine fo Rs 2,000 has been levyed.

Since then, the police is stationed at the campus to keep an eye on developments, because of the senetive nature of the matter.

As per The New Indian Express report, students told the police that it was mutton and Gopalpur police visited the college and carried out an enquiry.

A senior police officer, citing the fact that it would be impossible to ascertain what was consumed, left the onus of an internal enquiry on the college. The college decided to suspend the students.