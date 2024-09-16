JNU discontinues MA Hindi Translation course, sources say due to "lack of funds"

Just two years after its launch in 2022-2023 with ten seats, the MA in Hindi Translation course has been discontinued at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. Why? Because of a lack of funds, stated a report by the Telegraph.

As per the e-prospectus of JNU, no seats have been stated against the course.

For the course, two regular faculty members were recruited who had the required expertise to teach the course. It also had two batches.

In 2021, JNU's Academic Council (AC) had green-signaled the commencement of MA in Hindi Translation course after the proposal for the same came from the Centre of Indian Languages. One professor, an associate professor and three assistant professors — these recruitments were recommended by the centre.

But no required faculty members were recruited. When the centre proposed having four guest lectures, no response was recieved.

It may be noted that, the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends high-quality departments for translation studies, as pointed out by the Telegraph report.

The Government of India has been promoting courses in Indian languages. On Hindi Diwas, Saturday, September 14, the Chhattisgarh government had announced the launch of MBBS course in Hindi starting from the current academic session.