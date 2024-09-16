Internet ban lifted in five valley districts of Manipur. Details here

Today, September 16, the Manipur government lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect.

Speaking on this, Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest on September 10.

Internet services were temporarily suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts from 3 pm on September 10 in the wake of student protests demanding the removal of the Director-General of Police (DGP) and security advisor for their alleged inability to handle attacks by militants.

The protests resulted in clashes with security forces and injured more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.

According to PTI, on September 13, the state government lifted the restrictions on broadband services “conditionally”.

In an order issued by the Home Department, he said, "The state government has decided to lift any form of internet suspension in the state of Manipur which was in good faith imposed as preventive measures in public interests." All internet users are requested to refrain from activities which may cause situations which will warrant for suspension of internet services in the future, the order added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, N Biren Singh announced the lift of the ban by taking to X (formerly Twitter), today. "The internet ban in the state will be lifted, and services will be restored. I urge everyone to use the internet responsibly and refrain from sharing or posting any unnecessary or inflammatory content that may disturb the peace and harmony in the state," he said.