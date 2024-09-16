Indira Jaising vs Kapil Sibal: Crucial turn in Supreme Court RG Kar case; hearing is tomorrow

Tomorrow, September 17, it is going to be Indira Jaising vs Kabil Sibal in the crucial Supreme Court hearing of the rape and murder of postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor Abhaya (name changed) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata on August 9.

Initially, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) were represented by the apex court's senior advocate, Geeta Luthra. However, according to the latest developments, it is reported that the acclaimed lawyer and social activist Indira Jaisaing has already secured Luthra's consent to represent the junior doctors.

Moreover, senior counsel Karuna Nandi and Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay will be representing the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, an association of senior doctors in the state who are extending support to the ongoing protest movement by the junior doctors.

The Government of West Bengal is being represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal.

Who is Indira Jaising?

Notably, Jaising is considered the key person behind the current practice of live-streaming of the apex court's proceedings. Based on her application, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, had approved the live-streaming of the proceedings of the apex court.

Padma Shree awardee (2005) Jaising is known for fighting several cases of discrimination against women.