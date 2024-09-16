Confusion regarding NExT exam date remains despite students’ continuous efforts

The confusion surrounding the proposed examination is not a new one.

It might be recalled that last year, NMC released the NExT regulations and announced exams for the 2019 MBBS batch. However, the development did not receive positive feedback from the medical fraternity and it was ultimately put on hold for an indefinite time.

Medical students have been seeking clarity on the introduction of the new exam for several months. Despite their efforts — including writing emails to NMC officials and filing Right to Information (RTI) pleas — they are yet to receive any answers.

In one such email written to Dr Yogender Malik, Member, NMC - Ethics and Medical Registration Board, an MBBS student from Chennai wrote, “As a final year MBBS students, the uncertainty surrounding the NEXT exam is a significant concern for my peers and me. We would greatly appreciate any information regarding whether the NEXT exam will be conducted for our batch. Additionally, we are eager to know when we can expect an official announcement from the National Medical Commission (NMC) regarding this matter.”

This email was written to the NMC official over three months ago in June 2024.

In a further disappointment for medical students, two RTI pleas filed by MBBS students — one in December 2023 and another in June 2024 — were both dismissed by the authorities.

“The RTI is in the nature of queries and as such the information sought is not covered under Section 2(1) of the RTI Act, 2005, which specifies that CPIO is required to provide information as available with him/her in the recorded form of O.M., Notification, Rules, Regulation, Orders, Letters and Circulars etz Queries/clarification or interpretation of information is outside the purview of the RTI Act, 2005,” the response the RTI plea, which EdexLive has access to, said.

The RTI response, however, added that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has constituted a committee to examine the implementation and preparedness for the NExT examination.

“No further update/decision with respect to conduct of NExT examination is available with the undersigned CPIO,” it said.