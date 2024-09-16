CBI suggests possible nexus between Ex-principal of RG Kar Dr Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal from Tala Police Station

Before a Kolkata court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asserted the possibility of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, being involved in a "larger conspiracy".

Dr Sandip Ghosh has been under the CBI scanner for the murder-rape of a female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar which happened on August 9. He is also being looked into for financial irregularities at RG Kar during his tenure. Both the cases are in the national spotlight.

As per News18, a CBI official pointed out to the Sealdah court that Dr Ghosh arrived at the spot of the incident only at 11 am and the FIR was filed only after that.

"He is not an accused in rape and murder but he might have role in larger conspiracy," said the CBI official, as per the News18 report.

It may be noted that Dr Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, the officer incharge at Tala Police Station, have been arrested by the CBI.

Based on the call records from the night of the incident, the CBI officials hinted at a 'nexus' between Dr Ghosh and Mondal. Regarding the same, the officials wanted to question the duo.